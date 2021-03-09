(CBS) – CBS and the Recording Academy have announced the new two-hour special A GRAMMY Salute To The Sounds Of Change will broadcast Wednesday, March 17th from 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+. The special will air three days after The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on Sunday, March 14th on CBS.

A GRAMMY Salute To The Sounds Of Change will feature top contemporary artists, including Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges with Terrace Martin, Eric Church, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, John Fogerty, Gayle King, Patti Labelle, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, Leann Rimes, Chris Stapleton and more, performing songs that have seen us through the darkest hours and greatest triumphs of the 20th and 21st centuries. Notable performances include Gladys Knight singing Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” alongside Adam Blackstone, Shelia E., Israel Houghton and D Smoke, Erivo’s interpretation of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Fogerty bringing his “Weeping in the Promised Land” and “Fortunate Son” to the stage.

Artists across genres will highlight the stories behind, and deliver personal interpretations of, the powerful music that inspired social justice and equality. Also, presenters from the worlds of entertainment, art and activism will look back at some of the most iconic GRAMMY performances and moments in history.

Tune in for A GRAMMY Salute To The Sounds Of Change on Wednesday, March 17th at 9:00PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.