SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Los Rios Community College District classes will be a mix of online and in-person offerings come the fall semester, officials say.
With the COVID-19 case rate declining in the region, school officials say they've been planning for the semester ahead and how it will look like.
The district says that more in-person classes will be available come the new semester, but it will be fewer classes than usual.
California State University leaders have also said that at least 50 percent of classes are expected to be in-person come the fall.
Los Rios Community College District includes Sacramento City College, American River College, Cosumnes River College and Folsom Lake College.