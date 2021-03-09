SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Incredible cell phone video shows a Good Samaritan rescuing a woman trapped inside the cab of an overturned truck, using his bare hands to break through the glass windshield.
The truck flipped over on Highway 160 Saturday afternoon near Arden-Arcade.READ MORE: Local Churches Lead Charge In Providing Vaccinations To Communities In Need
The cell phone video shows the truck on its side. Through the glass, you can see a man helping to free the woman trapped inside. Then, suddenly the video shows the windshield bursting from inside.
You can see a man’s feet and then bare hands breaking it apart, to his friend’s amazement.
“You’re cutting yourself bro, be careful Neek!” someone off-camera said.
Moments later, the trapped woman emerges for a big hug from her daughter.
The hero, his arms covered in blood, gets a hug too. That hero is Nicholas Lee.
“I took the initiative to hop on the truck,” Lee said.
Lee shared his concerns as he jumped into action.READ MORE: Former Sacramento Republican Leader Brags About Involvement In Capitol Riot At Recall Newsom Event
“To help the lady out, her leg was stuck, the entire time I was trying to make her to remain calm, pull her leg out,” Lee said.
Lee is a former Sierra College defensive lineman. Photos from the Sierra College Athletic Department show number 94 in his playing days just a few years ago.
He said it was his time in the Sierra Colege football program that gave him to the confidence to launch this one-man rescue operation.
“I just know that she thanked me, she was happy,” Lee said. “It put a good smile on my face, so yeah.”
Captivating video of a dramatic rescue showing a hero’s work.
Quick thinking and fast-acting to help a stranger, because he could.
Lee says his football playing days are over and he hasn’t decided what’s next, but he is considering pursuing work in the medical field or as a firefighter.MORE NEWS: FedEx Driver Rescues Woman Who Crashed Into Truckee River While Singing Happy Birthday
The woman rescued was initially taken to a hospital after reporting pain, but she is now okay.