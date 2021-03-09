NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in North Highlands Tuesday evening.
Law enforcement blocked off Madison Avenue and Harrison Street, just west of Interstate 80 to investigate the shooting.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a shooting, but did not say how many people were involved or if there were any injuries.
No other information has been released.
By 10 p.m., part of Madison Avenue had reopened.
This is a developing story.