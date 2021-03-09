FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — They are disruptive, can turn violent, and are illegal — sideshows are continuing to keep officers busy.

Three people were sent to the hospital over the weekend following a crash involving a man police say was taking part in sideshow activities.

Officers with the Fairfield Police Department say 23-year-old Christian Placencia was speeding when he slammed into a driver while making an unsafe pass on Vanden Road near One Lake Drive.

His passenger had to be extricated from inside his car after suffering major injuries.

“I have a lot of concern. How are people going to stop that? I mean I don’t want to be on the road when that occurs” said Yvette Robb.

The dangerous and potentially deadly acts are now forcing officers to get creative when it comes to catching people.

Fairfield police say the use of drones has been successful in capturing video of sideshow drivers and spectators. Officers also keep an eye on big warehouse parking lots and hotspots that are attractive destinations for sideshows.

Cars have also been impounded for 30 days.

“I see that it is becoming a problem now,” said Venon Garcia.

Sideshows have also been keeping the California Highway Patrol busy. The department recently shared a video of several incidents, including large fights and a wrong-way driver.

As for this weekend’s sideshow that led to a head-on crash sending an innocent driver to the hospital, Robb hopes the illegal activity doesn’t get worse or she’s ever caught in the middle.

“I happened to see residual of it and I’m like that can only cause death in my book,” she said.