VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Solano County is once again down to a less restrictive tier as its COVID-19 case rate improves.

Solano was one of several counties across California that moved into the Red Tier of coronavirus reopening on Tuesday.

GREAT NEWS! Solano County returns to Red Tier (Tier 2) effective March 10, loosening restrictions for certain businesses activities…. More info here: https://t.co/J2FkbZ2F4C pic.twitter.com/DI2STHnYd1 — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) March 9, 2021

The move means that several businesses and activities that were restricted can now resume or expand operations. Restaurants and gyms can now resume limited indoor service, while nearly all youth sports activities can also now start.

Along with its improving numbers, Solano County officials say nearly 90,000 residents have already gotten their first COVID-19 vaccination. Another 30,000 have already gotten both doses of the vaccine.

Expanded operations can resume effective March 10, according to the state.

California officials have said that they expect the whole state to at least improve to the Red Tier within the next few months.

Butte and Calaveras counties were also among the areas that moved into the Red Tier on Tuesday. El Dorado, Yolo and Calaveras counties have all reached the Red Tier in recent weeks as well.

Amador, Sacramento, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Nevada, Placer, Tuolumne, Sutter and Yuba counties remain in the most-restrictive Purple Tier as of Tuesday.