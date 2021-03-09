ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Whitney High School’s broadcasting program recently received many awards for its student-produced newscasts and projects.
In 2020, students in the program were in Washington, DC at the Student Television Network’s conference when it was canceled due to the pandemic.
This year, the school hosted a virtual STN Rocklin Awards Show, where the whole program and faculty were able to produce a celebration to honor the students who received recognition from the national competition.
