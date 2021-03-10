SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Amazon employee is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.
Investigators say the man stashed stolen goods in his backpack, then walked out to his car with it. Amazon Loss Prevention reportedly confronted the employee who admitted there more stolen merchandise in his car.
Loss prevention found $19,000 worth of stolen items, including a MacBook, in his car, and Property Crimes detectives another 130 items inside his apartment.
The suspect was arrested on grand theft and embezzlement charges.