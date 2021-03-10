EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to light an El Dorado County senior’s home on fire and then led deputies on a pursuit.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputies were recently called out to a residence in Mount Aukum on reports that a man had banged on an elderly woman’s door, waved a hammer, and poured gasoline on and near the residence. He then allegedly lit pieces of paper on fire trying to ignite the gasoline, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office statement.

After he left the residence in his truck, the suspect was reportedly spotted by deputies who were responding to the call for service. Deputies tried to stop the man, but he drove off and deputies followed.

During the pursuit, the suspect drove off the road and hit an embankment, causing his truck to turn over.

Thirty-three-year-old old Brian Steffes was taken into custody and later booked at the El Dorado County Jail for attempted arson, making criminal threats, and evading arrest.