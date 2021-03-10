TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — With fresh snow in the Sierra, an urgent search is underway for a Bakersfield man missing in the mountains of Tuolumne County.
Eduardo Perez, 31, has been missing since Friday. Officials found his car abandoned in the Snow Park area of the Stanislaus National Forest.
Investigators believe he may have been heading to Montana.
A several-day search was conducted by the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team with mutual aid from surrounding counties, but Perez was not located.
Officials are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch center at (209)533-5815.