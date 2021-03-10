ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a crash that has left one person dead along Interstate 80 in Roseville on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the westbound Douglas Boulevard on-ramp.

#TrafficAlert on westbound I-80 in #PlacerCounty Expect delays near Douglas Blvd. Collision is blocking 3 of 4 lanes. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/E25pDuknRQ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 10, 2021

California Highway Patrol says a car that was merging onto the freeway apparently spun out and was struck by one vehicle. That collision caused the car to spin out more across several lanes – where it was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the car that spun out was killed in the crash. His identity has not been released at this point.

Officers say the other two drivers were not hurt in the crashes.

Investigators believe the rain may have played a factor.

Three of four lanes along westbound I-80 are now blocked due to the incident. Traffic is backing up significantly in the area and drivers should try and find an alternate route.

No estimated time of reopening has been given yet.