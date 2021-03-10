SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in Downtown Sacramento has been named one of the top 500 hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine readers.
Located at DOCO (the Downtown Commons) on J Street, The Sawyer opened in October 2017 and sits next to the Golden 1 Center. It has 250 rooms and features Sacramento's first rooftop pool on the third floor. The hotel's bar and lounge, Revival at the Sawyer, overlooks the Golden 1 Center and DOCO.
The Sawyer is the only Sacramento hotel to be featured on the list.
"The T+L 500 is a trusted resource to help inspire and guide travelers onto their next adventure, and we're very proud of landing on such a coveted list, especially as the only Sacramento hotel featured," said Kimpton Sawyer Hotel General Manager Nikki Carlson.
With spring around the corner, The Sawyer has launched a few new experiences including cabana packages, “Revival on the Terrace” Igloo Brunch, and live music series on Friday nights and Sunday evenings.