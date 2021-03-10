NATOMAS (CBS13) — Police recovered more than 50 pounds of stolen mail Tuesday in Natomas.
Sacramento police say officers contacted a suspicious vehicle at River Plaza and Coconut Way in South Natomas after receiving a report from a community member.READ MORE: Push To Recall Gov. Newsom On Track To Advance As Deadline Nears
Officers arrested 37-year-old Matthew Garidel on multiple charges including mail theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property after finding the stolen mail.READ MORE: Man Suspected Of Selling Marijuana Edibles To 14-Year-Old Colfax Boy
Officials are now working to identify victims and encourage neighbors to look out for signs of identity theft.MORE NEWS: Backyard Bird Feeders Blamed For Bird Deaths
Natomas residents who think they were a victim of this theft should call 916-808-6401 to recover their mail.