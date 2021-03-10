  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento Police Department

NATOMAS (CBS13) — Police recovered more than 50 pounds of stolen mail Tuesday in Natomas.

Sacramento police say officers contacted a suspicious vehicle at River Plaza and Coconut Way in South Natomas after receiving a report from a community member.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Matthew Garidel on multiple charges including mail theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property after finding the stolen mail.

Officials are now working to identify victims and encourage neighbors to look out for signs of identity theft.

Natomas residents who think they were a victim of this theft should call 916-808-6401 to recover their mail.