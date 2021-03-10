MODESTO (CBS13) — A man was killed after he apparently stopped in the middle of railroad tracks in Modesto and was struck by a train.
California Highway Patrol says, a little before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man driving an SUV was struck by a train near Highway 132 and Santa Fe Avenue.READ MORE: Sacramento Will Keep Overnight Shelters Open Year-Round
Apparently, the railroad crossing arms had started to come down as a train approached – but the driver continued onto the tracks. The driver then stopped in the middle of the railroad tracks, officers say, and was struck by the trail.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Besides $1,400, What Else Does The Economic Relief Package Have For You?
The driver was ejected in the crash. He was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, officers say.
Investigators say the man was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not been released, but he has been identified as a 60-year-old Empire resident.MORE NEWS: Driver Killed After Spinning Out, Getting Struck By 2 Vehicles On WB I-80 In Roseville
The crash is still under investigation.