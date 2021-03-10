SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) — Snow flurries and spinouts didn’t stop people from hitting the road in the midst of a Sierra snowstorm Wednesday. Snow-lovers said the mid-week snow day was perfect to hit the slopes.

“There were little parts where it got a little sketchy and scared but it got a little squirrely,” said Nate Neale, who drove to Boreal from Sacramento to enjoy some winter sports.

The highway headaches and traffic troubles along the way were all worth it for Neale in order to grab his board and get some good runs in during his day on the mountain.

“The snow has been crazy,” Neale said. “It ended up snowing all day today – and it’s been just a blast.”

Neale wasn’t the only one on the road battling the winter weather. Eric Jensen made his way from Chico towards Truckee but didn’t expect the conditions he’d hit.

“It took probably twice as long,” Jensen said. “I pretty much got to the snow line, spun out.”

But the fresh powder had some jumping for joy. The Sierra snow is a welcome sight for those at Boreal Ski Resort. Staff says they’ve gotten at least 30 inches of fresh powder this week, alone.

“They always say ‘Miracle March’ here in Tahoe – we’ve got our fingers crossed for a strong spring,” said Matt Peterson, the ski resort’s Vice President of Marketing.

Peterson and snow-lovers hope for even more white stuff soon, as Boreal adds another week to their open season. The pandemic has drawn a steady stream of skiers and snowboarders, like Ricardo Lomeli from Stockton.

“We’re just trying to get in all the snow we can, you know?” Lomeli said.

Snow tapered off in the Sierra towards the end of the day, but Boreal staff says they’ve gotten around 250 inches of snow total this season.