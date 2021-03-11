WALNUT GROVE (CBS13) – An Oakland man who crashed into the Sacramento River was rescued by a good Samaritan after pleading for help while standing atop his sinking car near Walnut Grove, the California Highway Patrol said on Thursday.

The driver, 67, reportedly suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel on Twin Cities Road, which caused him to accelerate and continue through the T-intersection at River Road, authorities said. At around 10 a.m., the driver went off the roadway and into the river.

The CHP said the man did not know how to swim but was able to get on top of the vehicle to call to witnesses on the shore nearby.

Chris Arias, 39, of Antioch, was on the bank of the river when he heard the man’s calls for help and jumped into the water, authorities said. Arias had the man hold onto his back while he swam them both to safety.

The CHP said the driver was not injured in the crash, but details regarding the medical emergency were not released and he was hospitalized as a precaution. The man said he would have died if it wasn’t for Arias, according to the CHP.

His identity was not released.