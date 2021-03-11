YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of homicide after his wife was found dead at a rural Yuba County residence Wednesday morning.
The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Christine Adams of Visalia was found with obvious physical trauma in a guest room at a residence in the 17000 block of Indiana Ranch Road around 8 a.m. The residence is east of Challenge-Brownsville and north of Frenchtown.
Detectives identified 43-year-old Bryan Adams, the victim’s husband, as the suspect and detained him on a Ramey Warrant for homicide. Mr. Adams was taken into custody Wednesday at a Sacramento-area hospital where he was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a car crash.
Officials say Adams was injured in the accident before law enforcement located him. The cause of the crash was not released.
Adams will be booked into the Yuba County Jail after he is released from the hospital.
Detectives say Mrs. Adams' cause of death is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
The investigation into this homicide is still ongoing.