ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A driver who crashed into a power pole late Wednesday is the cause of a power outage that has some people still in the dark Thursday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 11:30 p.m., a pickup truck crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Annette Street and Eastern Avenue.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Brings Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs On As Special Advisor
The driver ran away from the scene, officers say. No injuries have been reported.READ MORE: Man Suspected Of Selling Marijuana Edibles To 14-Year-Old Colfax Boy
SMUD says, while the driver sheared off one power pole, they’ll be looking to see if a total of four poles need to be fixed or replaced due to the crash.
Crews were out through the morning trying to fix the damage, but some sections of the neighborhood nearby the crash were still in the dark.MORE NEWS: How Much Will Sacramento-Area Counties Get From $1.9 Trillion Virus Relief Bill?
An estimated time of full restoration has not been given at this point.