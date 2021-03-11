SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the second suspect wanted in connection to the shooting that left 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart dead last year.

Betschart was found shot in a car along the 8300 block of Jackson Road back on Oct. 3, 2020. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE: 3/11/21

Detectives have identified this suspect as 34-year-old Curtis Slaton. Slaton was arrested earlier today (3/11/21) and was booked on homicide charges at the Sacramento County Main Jail. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 11, 2021

One juvenile suspect had already been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Earlier in March, however, detectives released some details about a second suspect they were still looking for. Some details about the suspect’s car were released.

On Thursday, detectives announced that they had arrested the suspect – now identified as 34-year-old Curtis Slaton. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is now facing homicide charges.

The first suspect arrested, whose name has not been released due to being a juvenile, is already awaiting trial.

Detectives still have not detailed any possible motive behind Betschart’s killing.