SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the second suspect wanted in connection to the shooting that left 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart dead last year.
Betschart was found shot in a car along the 8300 block of Jackson Road back on Oct. 3, 2020. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
UPDATE: 3/11/21
Detectives have identified this suspect as 34-year-old Curtis Slaton. Slaton was arrested earlier today (3/11/21) and was booked on homicide charges at the Sacramento County Main Jail.
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 11, 2021
One juvenile suspect had already been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Earlier in March, however, detectives released some details about a second suspect they were still looking for. Some details about the suspect’s car were released.
The first suspect arrested, whose name has not been released due to being a juvenile, is already awaiting trial.
Detectives still have not detailed any possible motive behind Betschart’s killing.