RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A wanted parolee is in custody after a search in Rancho Cordova Thursday afternoon.
Authorities set up a perimeter near Mather Field to search for the subject that was believed to be armed.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they originally responded to the area early Thursday afternoon to investigate a reported vandalism incident.
No other information about the situation has been released at this point.
More information to come.