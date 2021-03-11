SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a new job for former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs.
On Thursday, the governor's office announced that Tubbs has been named Special Advisor for Economic Mobility and Opportunity. The position means Tubbs will continue his work on fighting for equity in California.
“I can think of no one more dedicated or better equipped to make recommendations to my team and help lead outreach efforts to increase opportunity and entrepreneurship to reduce poverty in California,” Newsom said in a statement.
Tubbs got national attention when Stockton implemented a pilot program that gave $500 a month to some residents with no strings attached. The project was a testing ground for the idea of universal basic income, with social scientists and pundits alike keeping a close eye on Stockton to see how the money would change people's lives.
Despite his national profile, however, Tubbs lost his bid for reelection as mayor last year.
Still, Tubbs has remained as leader of the group Mayors for a Guaranteed Income and continued to advocate for basic income programs. His work has now landed him a new gig with Newsom.
"As I always say, poverty is a choice: a policy one," Tubbs said in a statement. "I can think of no greater calling than to build upon my work with Mayors and community leaders across our state and nation to help advance big, bold policy solutions that are rooted in economic fairness, racial equity, and recognize the dignity of all people."
The governor’s office notes that Tubbs’ position will not be a state job and he will not be compensated for his role.