SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Richmond man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for the possession and distribution of fentanyl through Solano and Stanislaus counties, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Last August, Leobardo Gerardo Anaya, 28, sold around 100 counterfeit oxycodone hydrochloride pills containing fentanyl to a confidential source working with law enforcement, according to a news release from the DOJ’s Eastern District of California.READ MORE: Pres. Biden Outlining Plan To Have All Adults Vaccine-Eligible By May 1
This January, around 2,000 more of the same pills were found inside Anaya’s car when he was pulled over for speeding in Stanislaus County, officials said.READ MORE: Detectives Arrest 2nd Suspect In Killing Of Sacramento 17-Year-Old Jaylen Betschart
In total, Anaya is accused of attempting to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.MORE NEWS: Antioch Man Rescues Driver Who Crashed Into Sacramento River, Pleaded For Help
If convicted of possession, Anaya faces up to 40 years behind bars and up to $5 million in fines. If convicted of distribution, he faces up to 20 more years and another $1 million in fines.