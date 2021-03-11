Several Counties Shifting To Less Restrictive ‘Red’ Tier This Weekend; Sacramento Could Also Change Next WeekA large number of counties will be moving into the less restrictive tier of COVID-19 reopening, California public health officials announced on Friday.

2 Children Among 5 Killed In Crash Off I-5 In French CampAuthorities say five people were killed in a crash along Interstate 5 in French Camp late Thursday night.

Coyote That Attacked 5 People In Contra Costa County Caught And Killed; Will Be Tested At UC DavisA coyote that attacked at least four people in Contra Costa County has been caught and euthanized.