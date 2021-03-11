TURLOCK (CBS13) — A third suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to the 2020 homicide of an 18-year-old Turlock man.
Modesto resident Owen Ramos, 23, turned himself in at the Turlock Police Department Wednesday evening and was arrested on robbery and unrelated warrants, police said.
Ramos is the third and final suspect wanted in connection to the homicide and robbery of Izrael Villegas.
Villegas was located dead from a single gunshot wound on Cherry Blossom Lane at around 1 a.m. on May 20, 2020, police said. Investigators determined the motive to be drug-related.
In January, Robert Omar Branche, 22, and Jose Carmona, 30, both of Modesto, were arrested. Branche is facing robbery and homicide charges while Carmona is only facing robbery charges.
Investigators say Ramos was identified as the driver involved in the incident.
Anyone who has information on the killing of Villegas is urged to contact the Turlock Police Department.