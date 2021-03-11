TURLOCK (CBS13) — Police are alerting Turlock residents about a spike in cars being left on blocks after having their rims and tires stolen.
Turlock police say that, since mid-February, they’ve fielded at least 12 reports of cars having their rims and tires stolen overnight. The victims often walk out to their vehicles, only to find them on bricks and cinder blocks.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Brings Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs On As Special Advisor
It appears that the suspects are targeting newer-model Toyota Corollas, Camrys, and Honda Accords with stock sport rims and tires.
Police say six of the thefts have happened in apartment complex parking lots.READ MORE: Senators Again Try To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent
No description of any possible suspects has been released at this point.
Officers urge people with the types of cars the thieves are targeting to use locking lug-nuts on their wheels.MORE NEWS: Backyard Bird Feeders Blamed For Bird Deaths
Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is urged to contact dispatchers at (209) 668-1200.