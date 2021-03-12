DAVIS (CBS13) – A probation search at a Davis apartment led to two arrests after officers located drugs, fraudulent checks and documents suggesting unemployment fraud, authorities said on Friday.
Robert Willis, 33, and Kayla Wright, 29, both of Davis, were charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, auto conspiracy, various fraud charges and auto theft.
Two newer model vehicles located at the apartment were believed to have been bought using stolen identities, police said.
The probation search occurred Thursday evening just after 7 p.m. Davis police said large amounts of cash and identification cards suggesting EBT fraud were also located.
Willis and Wright were both booked into the Yolo County Jail.
Davis police released the photos below from the arrest.