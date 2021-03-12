SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Busy boardwalks and breweries are a sign of what’s to come as restrictions loosen around Northern California.

“You can just enjoy life more, I’m really excited about it,” explained Elk Grove resident DeDe Jones.

Breweries, wineries and distilleries have the green light to reopen statewide. Starting this Saturday, health officials say those establishments that do not serve meals can reopen outdoors, even in purple and red tier counties.

Guests are required to make reservations with a 90-minute time limit. Officials also require that guests are seated at tables.

Hours of operation will be limited with the last call at 8 p.m.

Breweries like Device Brewing Company, which were forced to hire food trucks just to be able to pour a beer, can soon serve drinks without the dining.

“It takes a lot of the pressure off,” explained owner Ken Anthony. “This is a huge step forward for us during a time that was been quite trying.”

Anthony said without the food requirements, there are fewer hurdles to navigate.

“Logistically it’s much easier for us to do businesses without the food component,” he said.

Once counties move into the orange and yellow tiers, wineries, breweries and distilleries can reopen indoor with modifications and limited capacity.

Bars that don’t serve meals are still not allowed to open in the purple and red tiers, but they can reopen outdoors in the orange tier.

Along with this change, many counties are heading into the red tier in the coming days, bringing some dining inside.

A total of 33 counties will be in the red tier after Sunday’s change. Some 21 counties will still remain the most-restrictive “Purple” tier.

Amador, Colusa, Placer, and Tuolumne counties will all be shifting down to the red tier. However, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sutter, and Yuba counties are all also expected to move into the red tier by Tuesday, public health officials say.

“We are very excited for the changes, it’s feeling kind of natural going back the way we were a year ago it’s been a very tough year,” said Ricardo Sibrian, Owner of Brannan Manor in Old Sacramento.

Customers say they are ready for the change in order.

“I’m fully vaccinated, I would love to go to a restaurant and sit down and have a nice meal,” said Jones.

Those dining outside Friday night say they are ready to not have to layer their clothes to get a bite to eat.

“I guess it’s a new type of normal but it’s definitely better than what we have been dealing with the past year, said Darren Ellis,

Despite the excitement, some worry it’s not the right time for looser restrictions.

“To be very honest I think it’s too soon, I think we are rushing too much into it to claim victory,” said Sacramento resident, Misael Pacheco.

Others hope the changes are here to stay if everyone follows the health guidelines.

“It’s hope that people will continue to take it seriously enough, that this will continue and we won’t have to take another giant step back,” said Ellis.