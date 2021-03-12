GALT (CBS13) — Friday marks the first day that high school football games, which have been on hold since last year due to the pandemic, can resume in California – but positive COVID-19 tests are derailing those plans.
On Thursday, Galt High's varsity football team was put on quarantine by the county health department due to three positive cases. Three or more positive cases is considered an outbreak, officials say.
BREAKING: Tonight's season opener between @delorofootball & @GraniteBayHigh has been canceled after a Del Oro player from the Varsity squad tested positive for COVID-19. @CBSSacramento @mharrisonair
Galt was scheduled to visit El Dorado Hills on Friday, but the varsity game has since been canceled. The junior varsity game will still go on as planned, the school says.
Del Oro was scheduled to take on Granite Bay, but officials confirmed on Friday that the game had been scrubbed after a Del Oro player from the varsity squad tested positive.
Whitney and Rocklin high schools were also scheduled to play on Friday but that game was also called off due to positive COVID-19 tests last week.
State guidelines require that all coaches and players 13 and older need to be tested for coronavirus at least once a week.