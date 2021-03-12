GALT (CBS13) — Galt’s varsity football team has been put on quarantine due to positive coronavirus tests.
Friday marks the first day that high school football games, which have been on hold since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can resume in California.
Some schools will be returning with an abbreviated season, but positive coronavirus tests have been putting games on hold.
On Thursday, Galt High's varsity football team was put on quarantine by the county health department due to three positive cases. Three or more positive cases is considered an outbreak, officials say.
Galt was scheduled to visit El Dorado Hills on Friday, but the varsity game has since been canceled. The junior varsity game will still go on as planned, the school says.
Whitney and Rocklin high schools were also scheduled to play on Friday but that game was also called off due to positive COVID-19 tests.
State guidelines require that all coaches and players 13 and older need to be tested for coronavirus at least once a week.