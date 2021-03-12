FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) — Authorities say five people were killed in a crash along Interstate 5 in French Camp late Thursday night.
According to California Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old Stockton man was driving northbound on the freeway when he went to the right near Roth Road and left the roadway. The car then struck a tree.
Officers say the driver, a 42-year-old Tracy woman and three other people were killed in the crash. Authorities have not released any details about the three other people who died, including their ages or where they were from.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say the car was going at a high rate of speed just before it left the roadway.
It’s unknown, at this point, if drugs or alcohol were a factor.