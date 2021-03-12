SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — High school football is back — for some teams.
Week one of a six-game spring season was supposed to kick off for many teams, but there were a couple of big cancellations Friday. Del Oro at Granite Bay and Galt at El Dorado were both canceled because of COVID-19 cases.
But there are still plenty of games happening this weekend, and CBS13 will have final scores and highlights from the following Varsity games Friday night:
– Ponderosa at Oakmont
– Argonaut at Liberty Ranch
– Placer at Lincoln
– Truckee at Union Mine