VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Raymond Weber, the man accused of killing two females then live-streaming the aftermath, made an appearance in court on Friday.
The 29-year-old Sacramento resident was scheduled to undergo a mental competency exam. It’s unclear if the results of that exam were discussed in Friday’s court appearance, but the case was continued to next month.
Weber is facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and domestic assault for the Jan. 30 incident at the Rocky Hills Apartments military housing complex in Vacaville.
A livestream of the killing’s aftermath was posted on YouTube purportedly by Weber. It amassed tens of thousands of views before it was taken down nearly 20 hours after being posted.
Police have identified one of the females killed as 26-year-old Utah resident Savannah Theberge. The second victim has only been identified as a 15-year-old Elk Grove girl.
Vacaville Police have said they are looking into whether human trafficking played a part in the case.
Weber’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 14.