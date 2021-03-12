SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Federal relief money may help get tourism off the ground again at the Sacramento International Airport.
The Sacramento County Airport System announced a $13 million federal funding boost Friday. Most of the money will go toward COVID cleaning costs, debt service payments and "combating the spread of pathogens at the airport."
More than a million dollars of the federal relief money is designated to support airport shops and restaurants.
Cindy Nichol, the county's director of airports, said in a press release that the funding will help keep the airports financially sound and allow officials to help airlines, restaurants and tenants that are "struggling due to the unprecedented dearth of passengers."
The funding comes from the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020 which passed Congress in December of last year. Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) advocated for support in Congress.