High School Football Returns At Oakmont HighFootball is back for the first time since the fall of 2019 at Oakmont High School. Players, parents and fans are excited to be back.

12 minutes ago

Evening Forecast - March 12, 2021More showers are on the way.

54 minutes ago

Vaccine Eligibility For All By May 1? Infectious Disease Experts Stay HopefulHope is on the horizon as President Biden challenged states to make everyone 18 and older eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 – but can California hit that mark after months of a rocky rollout?

1 hour ago

5 Killed In Horrific Crash Near French CampAuthorities say five people were killed in a crash along Interstate 5 in French Camp late Thursday night.

1 hour ago

High School Football — And Cheer — Returns!With players back on the gridiron, Oakmont High cheerleaders returned to the sidelines to cheer on their team Friday.

1 hour ago