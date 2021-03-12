STOCKTON (CBS13) – A teenager was hospitalized after being shot while driving overnight in Stockton, police said on Friday.
According to the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. at First and Hunter streets, just a few blocks east of Edison High School.READ MORE: 2 Arrested After Davis Probation Search Uncovers Unemployment Fraud, Drugs, Stolen Cars, Police Say
The driver, a 19-year-old man, had a female passenger in the car at the time of the shooting.
Stockton police said an unknown suspect in a brown four-door sedan fired multiple shots, hitting the driver once.READ MORE: Vacaville Double Homicide Suspect Raymond Weber Makes Appearance In Court
The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a minor, was not shot.
No further information regarding a suspect or motive was available.MORE NEWS: Positive COVID-19 Tests Derail Several Local High School Football Openers
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.