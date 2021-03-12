WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is a large police presence at Lowe’s in West Sacramento following reports of a person barricaded in the store.
The home improvement store was evacuated Friday evening and West Sacramento police are investigating.READ MORE: Friday Night Football Returns With COVID-19 Precautions
Police say the person is alone, locked inside an office. It’s unclear if the person has a weapon.READ MORE: As Schools Work To Reopen, State Launches 'Safe Schools For All' Hub
No other details about the incident have been released.MORE NEWS: Yuba County Man Who Molested 5 Children Sentenced To 14 Years
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.