  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMClarice
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is a large police presence at Lowe’s in West Sacramento following reports of a person barricaded in the store.

The home improvement store was evacuated Friday evening and West Sacramento police are investigating.

READ MORE: Friday Night Football Returns With COVID-19 Precautions

Police say the person is alone, locked inside an office. It’s unclear if the person has a weapon.

READ MORE: As Schools Work To Reopen, State Launches 'Safe Schools For All' Hub

No other details about the incident have been released.

MORE NEWS: Yuba County Man Who Molested 5 Children Sentenced To 14 Years

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 