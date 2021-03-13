  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
LAX, Sacramento International Airport, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two flights heading from and to LAX were diverted to Sacramento International Airport due to cabin pressure issues and a medical alert.

An Alaska Airlines flight with 73 people on board was headed from LAX to Reno when airline officials said a cabin altitude light turned on in the cockpit.

The flight landed at SMF just before 4 p.m. and to be inspected and serviced, officials said. All passengers were accommodated on another aircraft.

A second flight headed from Portland to LAX diverted to Sacramento and landed safely.

SMF said they were notified of a medical alert on the flight. Further details were not available.

