SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two flights heading from and to LAX were diverted to Sacramento International Airport due to cabin pressure issues and a medical alert.
An Alaska Airlines flight with 73 people on board was headed from LAX to Reno when airline officials said a cabin altitude light turned on in the cockpit.
The flight landed at SMF just before 4 p.m. and to be inspected and serviced, officials said. All passengers were accommodated on another aircraft.
A second flight headed from Portland to LAX diverted to Sacramento and landed safely.
SMF said they were notified of a medical alert on the flight. Further details were not available.