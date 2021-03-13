VINEYARD (CBS13) – A night out at a Sacramento drive-in movie theater ended with an argument that resulted in a Stockton woman being hit-and-killed by a separate oncoming car and the man she was with in handcuffs for having been driving drunk, the California Highway Patrol said on Saturday.
Alberto Vazquez, 28, and his 26-year-old female passenger were driving southbound on Bradshaw Road heading back to Stockton after a night at the drive-in theater and alcohol consumption, and got into an argument shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday near Carmencita Avenue, the CHP said.READ MORE: Businesses, Customers Excited To Get Back To 'Normal' As California Reopens
Vazquez pulled the vehicle over and the woman got out and began running while trying to cross the roadway. It was then that she tripped and fell into the northbound lanes of Bradshaw, where she was struck by an oncoming car traveling at around 45 miles per hour, authorities said.
The CHP said that driver, a 20-year-old Sacramento man, was unable to avoid hitting the woman and remained on the scene to cooperate.READ MORE: Police: Man Barricaded Inside West Sacramento Lowe's
The woman was declared dead at the scene.
The CHP said there was no evidence of criminal activity occurring before the argument and woman’s death, but it was learned the woman had a restraining order against Vazquez.
Vazquez was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a DUI charge.MORE NEWS: 'A Slow-Moving Tragedy': Firefighters Warn About Potential Record Number Of Homeless Along American River
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.