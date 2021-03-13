SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Sacramento on Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.
According to the CHP, the collision happened on Marconi Avenue near Auburn Boulevard.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and as of 10:30 p.m., their condition was unknown.
Marconi Avenue was closed in the area in both directions.
No further information was released.