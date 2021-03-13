CLARKSBURG (CBS13) – A West Sacramento man died early Saturday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Clarksburg, the California Highway Patrol announced.
The CHP said officers were called just after 5 a.m. to the area of Willow Avenue and Willow Point Road, just north of the Old Sugar Mill.
First responders found the man dead. His identity was not released.
Investigators said it was likely the man died a few hours earlier as the motorcycle was found cold.
The crash resulted in downed power lines and road closures in the area.