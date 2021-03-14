  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Buffalo News, Sacramento News

BUFFALO (CBS13) – Approximately 120 pounds of marijuana was found inside five duffle bags on a flight from Sacramento to Buffalo, authorities said on Sunday.

According to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police Department, law enforcement in Sacramento contacted them Saturday to notify them of a large amount of marijuana that was onboard a flight to Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

An officer responded to the airport to allow his K-9 partner to sniff around for anything suspicious, police said.

K-9 Zev alerted to something in the duffle bags and a search warrant was granted, which led to the discovery of the product that police said is worth around $400,000.

No further information was available.