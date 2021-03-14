ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A child was in critical condition after falling out of a third-story window at a Roseville hotel, authorities said on Sunday.
Roseville police said the circumstances of the fall are being investigated but it does not appear the child, 7, was pushed out. The scene was at a hotel along Freedom Way, near Top Golf.
First responders transported the child to the hospital. No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates throughout the night.