By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:French Camp news, Interstate 5

FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) – Three of the five people killed in a crash along Interstate 5 in French Camp on Thursday have been identified.

The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office identified Lorinda Jones, 42, Phylis Clifton, 7, and Major Clifton, 1, all from Tracy.

The other two victims, who the coroner said were both adults, are expected to be identified by Monday.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old Stockton man in a 1997 Toyota was driving northbound on the freeway when he went to the right near Roth Road and left the roadway. The car then struck a tree.

Investigators said the three people in the backseat of the vehicle were not restrained at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs were believed to be factors.