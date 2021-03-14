63rd GRAMMYs LIVE On CBS13 NowThe 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are being broadcast Sunday night on CBS. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. As with other award shows held during the pandemic, there will be no audience for the Grammys this year.

Investigators Still Searching For Answers In Deadly Yuba City Drive-By ShootingAuthorities are still searching for answers after two people were killed and three injured in a backyard drive-by shooting in Yuba City last weekend, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said.

Winter Storm Expected To Hit Northern CaliforniaForecasters warned of dangerous driving conditions through the Sierra where a winter storm is expected to bring snow and much-needed rain to Northern California on late Sunday through Monday.