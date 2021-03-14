YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Authorities are still searching for answers after two people were killed and three injured in a backyard drive-by shooting in Yuba City last weekend, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said.
A group of people was gathered on the night of March 6 in the backyard of a residence in the area of Countryside Drive and Littlejohn Drive when a car pulled up to the side and several shots were fired.
The sheriff’s office said Sunday that there have been no arrests or any new information since the shooting.
Two deceased men were located in the backyard, while the three injured persons were transported to Rideout Memorial Hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.
CBS13 spoke with a woman last weekend who said one of the victims killed was her cousin, 20-year-old Miguel Hernandez, who she said was at a family gathering.
"It just upsets me that someone woke up yesterday and decided to take away his life," Zaira Hernandez said last Sunday.
The identities of the victims have not yet been officially confirmed.