By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Roseville News, stabbing

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – An individual suspected of fatally stabbed another person is barricaded inside of a home in Roseville on Sunday night, authorities said.

According to the Roseville Police Department, reports of a stabbing came in at 5:49 p.m. from a neighbor in the 600 block of Hanisch Drive.

The victim was located at the scene but pronounced dead by first responders.

Roseville police said the suspect is believed to be barricaded inside of a home in the immediate area. It’s unknown if the individual is alone.

A suspect description was not available. The victim was not identified.

Story is developing.