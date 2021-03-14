FOLSOM (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a woman accused of impersonating an officer while robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, the Folsom Police Department said on Sunday.

Tiffany Winter, 32, of Antelope, was arrested at around 2 p.m. and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Folsom police said Winter entered a store on Natoma Street with a badge on her belt and a gun in her waistband.

After leaving the store with multiple items, Winter was located a short while later walking with a man and a dog. Folsom police said Winter was arrested at gunpoint.

The firearm used in the robbery was found to be a BB gun, police said. A stun gun was also found on Winter.

The man Winter was with was released at the scene, police said.

Winter faces charges of robbery and impersonating an officer.

Natoma Street was closed for a brief period as a result of the investigation but has since reopened.