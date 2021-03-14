SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — Forecasters warned of dangerous driving conditions through the Sierra where a winter storm is expected to bring snow and much-needed rain to Northern California on late Sunday through Monday.
The storm could drop up to 1 1/4 inches of rain in the foothills, and up to 2 feet of snow in higher elevations of the northern Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service Sacramento said, leading to snow-covered roads early Monday. The NWS said the heaviest snow is expected to occur overnight and the early morning.READ MORE: 63rd GRAMMYs LIVE On CBS13 Now
Travel delays and chain controls are expected in the foothills and higher elevations.
Rain & snow are on the way! Precipitation is currently moving into the north & will spread southeast through the evening & into Monday morning. Snow levels will be 2500-4000 feet tonight, lowering to 1000-2000 feet by Monday morning. Mountain travel is highly discouraged! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tDuAPyfBOT
Temperatures could drop to close to freezing in interior regions.
The winter storm warning will be in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.
A key indicator of water supplies will come with a Sierra snow survey on April 1, the date when the snowpack is normally the deepest and has the highest water content.