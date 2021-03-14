SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — Forecasters warned of dangerous driving conditions through the Sierra where a winter storm is expected to bring snow and much-needed rain to Northern California on late Sunday through Monday.

The storm could drop up to 1 1/4 inches of rain in the foothills, and up to 2 feet of snow in higher elevations of the northern Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service Sacramento said, leading to snow-covered roads early Monday. The NWS said the heaviest snow is expected to occur overnight and the early morning.

Travel delays and chain controls are expected in the foothills and higher elevations.

Temperatures could drop to close to freezing in interior regions.

The winter storm warning will be in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.

California’s overall rain and snow totals have been running well below average because of a largely dry winter that persisted through February.

A key indicator of water supplies will come with a Sierra snow survey on April 1, the date when the snowpack is normally the deepest and has the highest water content.