(CBS Local)- The field of 68 is finally here. The NCAA Division One Men’s Basketball Selection Committee has revealed its full bracket for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Coverage will span four networks, CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV with all games also streamed via NCAA March Madness Live. The tournament will be staged entirely in Indiana this year to limit travel amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and 55 of the 67 games will be played in Indianapolis.

The first game action begins on Thursday, March 18 with the First Four games being played on TBS and truTV.

The four top seeds in the tournament are Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan with the Bulldogs being officially named the top overall seed. Here is how the bracket stacked up.

West Region

1 Gonzaga vs. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State

8 Oklahoma vs. 9 Missouri

5 Creighton vs. 12 UC Santa Barbara

4 Virginia vs. 13 Ohio

6 USC vs. 11 Wichita State/Drake

3 Kansas vs. 14 Eastern Washington

7 Oregon vs. 10 VCU

2 Iowa vs. 15 Grand Canyon

South Region

1 Baylor vs. 16 Hartford

8 North Carolina vs. 9 Wisconsin

5 Villanova vs. 12 Winthrop

4 Purdue vs. 13 North Texas

6 Texas Tech vs. 11 Utah State

3 Arkansas vs. 14 Colgate

7 Florida vs. 10 Virginia Tech

2 Ohio State vs. 15 Oral Roberts

Midwest Region

1 Illinois vs. 16 Drexel

8 Loyola Chicago vs. 9 Georgia Tech

5 Tennessee vs. 12 Oregon State

4 Oklahoma State vs. 13 Liberty

6 San Diego State vs. 11 Syracuse

3 West Virginia vs. 14 Morehead State

7 Clemson vs. 10 Rutgers

2 Houston vs. 15 Cleveland State

East Region

1 Michigan vs. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern

8 LSU vs. 9 St. Bonaventure

5 Colorado vs. 12 Georgetown

4 Florida State vs. 13 UNC Greensboro

6 BYU vs. 11 Michigan State/UCLA

3 Texas vs. 14 Abilene Christian

7 UConn vs. 10 Maryland

2 Alabama vs. 15 Iona

On Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, the First Round begins with coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET with games airing across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. The Second Round follows on Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22.

Once the field is cut to the Sweet 16, CBS and TBS will air each of those eight games on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday March 28.

The Elite 8 games will be split between TBS and CBS with each being played in primetime. CBS’ games will air Monday, March 29 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET and TBS’ games will air on Tuesday, March 30 beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.

CBS has the coverage of the Final Four on Saturday, April 3 with the National Championship game set for Monday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The pregame coverage for Saturday’s Final Four games will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET with tip off in the first game set for 5:00 p.m. ET.

The pregame, halftime, and postgame shows for all games will come from studios in New York City and Atlanta.

The full breakout of the programming schedule is below. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, March 18th FIRST FOUR



Game 1- 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. 16, Texas Southern 5:10 p.m. truTV

Game 2- 11 Wichita State vs. 11 Drake, 6:27 p.m. TBS

Game 3- 16 Norfolk State vs. 16 Appalachian State, 8:40 p.m. truTV

Game 4- 11 Michigan State vs. 11 UCLA, 9:57 p.m. TBS

Friday, March 19 FIRST ROUND

Game 5- 7 Florida vs. 10 Virginia Tech, 12:15 p.m. CBS

Game 6- 3 Arkansas vs. 14 Colgate, 12:45 p.m. truTV

Game 7- 1 Illinois vs. 16 Drexel, 1:15 p.m. TBS

Game 8- 6 Texas Tech vs. 11 Utah State, 1:45 p.m. TNT

Game 9- 2 Ohio State vs. 15 Oral Roberts, 3:00 p.m. CBS

Game 10- 1 Baylor vs. 16 Hartford, 3:30 p.m. truTV

Game 11- 8 Loyola Chicago vs. 9 Georgia Tech, 4:00 p.m. TBS

Game 12- 5 Tennessee vs. 12 Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. TNT

Game 13- 4 Oklahoma State vs. 13 Liberty, 6:25 p.m. TBS

Game 14- 8 North Carolina vs. 9 Wisconsin, 7:10 p.m. CBS

Game 15- 2 Houston vs. 15 Cleveland State, 7:15 p.m. truTV

Game 16- 4 Purdue vs. 13 North Texas, 7:25 p.m. TNT

Game 17- 7 Clemson vs. 10 Rutgers, 9:20 p.m. TBS

Game 18- 6 San Diego State vs. 11 Syracuse, 9:40 p.m. CBS

Game 19- 3 West Virginia vs. 14 Morehead State, 9:50 p.m. truTV

Game 20- 5 Villanova vs. 12 Winthrop, 9:57 p.m. TNT

Saturday, March 20 FIRST ROUND

Game 21- 5 Colorado vs. 12 Georgetown, 12:15 p.m. CBS

Game 22- 4 Florida State vs. 13 UNC Greensboro, 12:45p.m. truTV

Game 23- 3 Kansas vs. 14 Eastern Washington, 1:15 p.m. TBS

Game 24- 8 LSU vs. 9 St. Bonaventure, 1:45 p.m. TNT

Game 25- 1 Michigan vs. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern, 3:00 p.m. CBS

Game 26- 5 Creighton vs. 12 UC Santa Barbara, 3:30 p.m. truTV

Game 27- 2 Alabama vs. 15 Iona, 4:00 p.m. TBS

Game 28- 6 USC vs. 11 Wichita State/Drake, 4:30 p.m. TNT

Game 29- 2 Iowa vs. 15 Grand Canyon, 6:25 p.m. TBS

Game 30- 7 UConn vs. 10 Maryland, 7:10 p.m. CBS

Game 31- 4 Virginia vs. 13 Ohio, 7:15 p.m. truTV

Game 32- 8 Oklahoma vs. 9 Missouri, 7:25 p.m. TNT

Game 33- 1 Gonzaga vs. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State, 9:20 p.m. TBS

Game 34- 6 BYU vs. 11 Michigan State/UCLA, 9:40 p.m. CBS

Game 35- 3 Texas vs. 14 Abilene Christian, 9:50 p.m. truTV

Game 36- 7 Oregon vs. 10 VCU, 9:57 p.m. TNT

Sunday, March 21st SECOND ROUND

Game 37- 12 p.m. CBS

Game 38- 2:30 p.m. CBS

Game 39- 5:00 p.m. CBS

Game 40- 6:00 p.m. TNT

Game 41- 7:00 p.m. TBS

Game 42- 7:30 p.m. truTV

Game 43- 8:30 p.m. TNT

Game 44- 9:30 p.m. TBS

Monday, March 22nd SECOND ROUND

Game 45- 12 p.m. CBS

Game 46- 2:30 p.m. CBS

Game 47- 5:00 p.m. TBS

Game 48- 6:00 p.m. TNT

Game 49- 7:00 p.m. CBS

Game 50- 7:30 p.m. TBS

Game 51- 8:30 p.m. TNT

Game 52- 9:30 p.m. CBS

Saturday, March 27th SWEET 16

Game 53- 2:30 p.m. CBS

Game 54- 5:00 p.m. CBS

Game 55- 7:15 p.m. TBS

Game 56- 9:45 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 28th SWEET 16

Game 57- 2:00 p.m. CBS

Game 58- 4:45 p.m. CBS

Game 59- 7:00 p.m. TBS

Game 60- 9:30 p.m. TBS

Monday, March 29th ELITE 8

Game 61- 7:00 p.m. CBS

Game 62- 9:45 p.m. CBS

Tuesday, March 30th ELITE 8

Game 63- 7:00 p.m. TBS

Game 64- 9:45 p.m. TBS

Saturday, April 3 FINAL FOUR

Game 65- 5:00 p.m. CBS

Game 66- 8:30 p.m. CBS

Monday, April 5 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Game 67- 9:00 p.m. CBS

The broadcast crews for the coverage have been announced. The team of Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson lead the coverage and will have the call of the Final Four and National Championship games on CBS.