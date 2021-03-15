SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The bomb squad is investigating after Sacramento police pulled over a stolen car and found a suspicious device, police say.
Sacramento police say officers stopped a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of Bannon Street, just south of Richards Boulevard, around 9 p.m. after spotting it in the McDonald's drive-thru.
The Sacramento Police Department’s bomb squad were called to the scene after a military-type device was found in the vehicle.
Officers say three subjects involved in the incident have been detained.
Police are actively investigating the incident.
The nearby hotels have not been evacuated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.