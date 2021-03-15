FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) — All five people who were killed in a crash off Interstate 5 in French Camp have now been identified by the coroner’s office.
Over the weekend, the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office on Sunday confirmed the identifies of Lorinda Jones, 42, Phylis Clifton, 7, and Major Clifton, 1. On Monday, the other two people were identified as Nathaniel Clifton, 33, and Gina Jewell, 29.
All five people were from Tracy, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol had said that the group was in a 1997 Toyota heading northbound on I-5 when, for an unknown reason, the car went off the freeway and struck a tree near Roth Road.
Three of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The other two people later died at the hospital.
Investigators said three people who were in the back seat of the car were not wearing a seatbelt.
It’s believed that drugs and/or alcohol were involved in this crash, CHP said.
Family and friends have since left stuffed animals and other items at the scene of the crash to pay tribute to the lives lost.