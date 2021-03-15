ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The search is on for the suspect who stabbed a 60-year-old man to death in Roseville.

The suspect was nowhere to be found after SWAT officers forced their way inside Sunday night.

Family is now identifying the victim as Larry Shade, a father of three and an aspiring actor.

“We’re all in shock, I can’t believe this,” said Joey Abate, Shade’s nephew.

On Monday, Abate watched investigators pull boxes of evidence outside of his grandmother’s home on Hanisch Drive. It’s where his uncle was living when he says police found him with multiple stab wounds Sunday night.

“He went to the neighbors, asked for help, and then ran back to the house,” Abate said.

A neighbor called 911, but police say after performing CPR on the scene, Shade was pronounced dead.

People who live on this street were told to shelter in place as a SWAT team rolled in and set off flash bangs from multiple angles.

“Very loud, lots of smoke,” said neighbor Fred. “My wife almost fainted last night. We were both standing there by the window.”

Roseville Police thought the suspect was barricaded inside, but once they broke through just after 10 p.m., no one was found.

Police scanner audio mentions police know the home. Neighbors say they’ve seen police activity for years there.

Neighbor Victor Torres said, “It’s a family issue, I guess you would say.”

But Abate says he has no idea what would motivate someone to take his uncle’s life. He says Larry, who moved to Roseville from Paradise after the Camp Fire, didn’t deserve this.

“He was just trying to find his way through life,” said Abate.

Police are not confirming the name of the victim, and say they’re looking to identify that suspect and a possible motive.